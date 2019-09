On-loan striker Raphael Dwamena scored his second league goal for Real Zaragoza in Sunday’s 3-1 win against Extremadura.

Dwamena opened the scoring in the 12th minute for the home team.

Real Zaragoza went into the break with that lead but were pegged back in the 54th minute when Diego Caballo levelled things up.

But Shinji Kagawa hit the back of the net to ensure Zaragoza regained their lead before Luis Suarez scored the third.

Dwamena was substituted in the 62nd minute by Jorge Pombo.