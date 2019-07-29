Raphael Dwamena opens up on life at new club Real Zaragoza

Ghanaian striker Raphael Dwamena says his new team mates are helping him to adapting to life at Spanish side Real Zaragoza.

The 23-year old joined the Segunda side on a season long-loan from Levante in the ongoing transfer window.

Dwamena scored a hat-trick on his debut against Peña Ferranca in a pre-season friendly game for the club.

The former Zurich FC striker is already enjoying his time with his new club and in an interview has disclosed that his team mates are helping him to adapt.

"It has been great, communication is improving, I try to talk to them and they help me, they are great, incredible guys, many times you don't get to know such a team. I am very grateful, everyone is helping me. We enjoy very good times in Boltaña and now we are here to continue preparing the start of LaLiga".

"I like to spread the word of God , to talk about Jesus, to make God known, his love for them and what he represents for humanity. I have a mission for people, they are not alone, believe in Jesus Christ.

In Valencia we have a church and explained to the boys how God can help you, I hope it helps them and inspires them in their lives, "he added.