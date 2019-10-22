Raphael Dwamena ponders early retirement as he awaits final tests on Heart condition

Ghana and Levante striker Raphael Dwamena is awaiting results to determine his future concerning his heart problem.

The 24-year old on loan to Real Zaragoza has been sidelined indefinitely due to his condition and is awaiting results after making final tests in Switzerland to determine his fate.

The Black Stars striker has had consultations with experts in Barcelona and Zaragoza on his condition to determine his fate whether to continue with the game or retire.

According to reports, Dwamena is likely to retire from football due to his recurrent heart condition which saw his transfer move to Brighton break down in 2017.

He has received support from his team mates and his parent club Levante.

GHANAsoccernet.com also wishes him well