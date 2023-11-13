Raphael Dwamena: Prosecutors in Albania begin investigation into the death of Ghanaian footballer

Prosecutors in Durrës, the second largest city in Albania, have opened investigations into events leading to the death of Ghanaian footballer Raphael Dwamena.

The KF Egnatia striker and captain collapsed and died during the game against FK Partizani on Saturday.

The footballer's death came as a shock to many following his bright start to the season with the Albania top-flight side.

Prosecutors have started gathering information after questioning the team and medical staff, procedural part of the case, where and when the footballer lost his life.

A forensic investigation will also be undertaken to find the leading cause of his death while a record of his medical history has also been taken from the club.

The body of the player has been transported from Kavaja Hospital to Tirana for an autopsy.

Dwamena had heart problems before joining the Albanian club and twice collapsed on the pitch during his time in Austria.