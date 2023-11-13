GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
UK
South Africa
India
Ghana
Nigeria
Kenya
Uganda
Zambia
Tanzania
Ethiopia
Bangladesh
Ghana's No. 1

Choose your bonus

Get bonus

Raphael Dwamena: Prosecutors in Albania begin investigation into the death of Ghanaian footballer

Published on: 13 November 2023
Raphael Dwamena: Prosecutors in Albania begin investigation into the death of Ghanaian footballer

Prosecutors in Durrës, the second largest city in Albania, have opened investigations into events leading to the death of Ghanaian footballer Raphael Dwamena. 

The KF Egnatia striker and captain collapsed and died during the game against FK Partizani on Saturday.

The footballer's death came as a shock to many following his bright start to the season with the Albania top-flight side.

Prosecutors have started gathering information after questioning the team and medical staff, procedural part of the case, where and when the footballer lost his life.

A forensic investigation will also be undertaken to find the leading cause of his death while a record of his medical history has also been taken from the club.

The body of the player has been transported from Kavaja Hospital to Tirana for an autopsy.

Dwamena had heart problems before joining the Albanian club and twice collapsed on the pitch during his time in Austria.

 

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +233 546310076.
This website uses cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website.
Learn more