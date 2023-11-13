Raphael Dwamena: Removing defibrillator proves deadly

Ghanaian striker Raphael Dwamena collapsed and died during a league match in Albania on Saturday.

He had been diagnosed with heart problems six years ago and had undergone surgery to install a defibrillator.

However, he recently removed the device, hoping to continue his career without it. This decision proved fatal, as Dwamena suffered a fatal cardiac arrest during the match between KF Egnatia and Partizani. Despite efforts to revive him, he was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Dwamena had a history of heart issues, having experienced two previous collapses while playing football. The most recent incident occurred in 2021 when he played for Blau Weiss Linz in Austria.

Following that episode, the head of the medical commission of the African Football Confederation advised Dwamena to retire from the sport. However, he chose to ignore this advice and continue playing.

After leaving Linz, Dwamena joined several other clubs, eventually landing at Egnatia in Albania. He had been performing well this season, scoring 9 goals in 10 league games and earning the title of captain.

His tragic death has sent shockwaves through the football community, leading to an outpouring of condolences from fans and players around the world.

The Albanian Football Federation has cancelled all remaining matches for the current round of the championship, citing respect for Dwamena's memory.

An investigation into the circumstances surrounding his death is currently underway, with many questioning how he was able to continue playing despite his known health issues.