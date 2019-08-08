Raphael Dwamena secures first trophy with Real Zaragoza after beating Wakaso's Alaves on penalties to win the Carlos Lapetra Cup

Ghana forward Raphael Dwamena continues to enjoy his move to Real Zaragoza as he helped his side win the Carlos Lapetra Cup on Wednesday.

Dwamena played a crucial role as the blanquillos defeated Mubarak Wakaso's Deportivo Alaves on penalties to win the trophy.

Meanwhile, Mubarak Wakaso lasted only 43 minutes of the game and was replaced by Luis Rioja.

Dwamena came close to grabbing the opener in the 35th minute after some swift play from Soro, Guiti and Vigaray in the middle of the park, only for the Ghanaian's shot to go inches wide.

The on-loan Levante forward had another glorious chance three minutes later but his effort once again went wide.

In the second half, the La Liga side dominated but were profligate in-front of goal.

The game remained barren after 90 minutes of exciting football from both sides with the second tier side winning 3-2 on penalties.

By Lukman Evergreen Mumin