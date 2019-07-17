Raphael Dwamena to be unveiled at Real Zaragoza on Wednesday

Spanish Segunda side Real Zaragoza will unveil new signing Raphael Dwamena on Wednesday.

Dwamena, 23, joined the Whites on a season-long loan deal from La Liga outfit UD Levante.

The move is expected to provide the Ghana international with much playing time as well as to ensure his development in the forthcoming campaign.

The former FC Zurich hitman will be presented as a player of Real Zaragoza before the media on Wednesday at 10:30 am at the La Romareda Stadium.

And later, at 11:00 am, he will step onto the pitch of the stadium to be received by the fans.

Dwamena churned out 12 appearances for UD Levante during the 2018/19 La Liga season, registering one assist but failed to hit the twine.