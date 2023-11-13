Raphael Dwamena was dead before the ambulance carrying him arrived at the hospital - Doctors reveal

Ghanaian footballer Raphael Dwamena was declared dead upon arrival at Kavaja Hospital in Albania, despite the ambulance reaching the facility swiftly.

The 28-year-old slumped and died on Saturday afternoon when his club KF Egnatia were playing against KF Partizani in the Albanian Superliga.

Dr. Lala stated that Dwamena arrived in a critical condition, labelled as 'black code,' with no vital signs or cardiac activity.

Dwamena had a history of heart issues, diagnosed in 2017, and underwent surgery in January 2020 to implant an ICD for heart monitoring during matches.

"The patient came to the Kavaja hospital in the ‘black code’, that is, he had exitus (medical term for death), without vital parameters, without tension, without breathing, without cardiac activity. There was no activity in the EKG." said Dr Lala.

Despite efforts, Dwamena tragically collapsed again during a game on Saturday, November 11, 2023, suffering cardiac arrest and passing away en route to Kavajë Hospital.

His untimely death led to the suspension or postponement of all sports events in Albania.