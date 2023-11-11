Raphael Dwamena's brave battle against heart condition

In a heartbreaking turn of events, former Black Stars striker Raphael Dwamena passed away on November 11, 2023, after suffering a cardiac arrest during a league match in the Albanian First Tier National Football Super League.

Dwamena, 28, collapsed in the 23rd minute of the game between Egnatia and Partizani, marking a devastating end to a career marred by persistent heart issues.

Dwamena's struggles with his heart condition first came to light in August 2017 when a proposed transfer to English club Brighton & Hove Albion fell through after he failed a medical examination.

Despite the setback, he continued to play, even implementing an implantable cardioverter-defibrillator (ICD) in January 2020, defying the initial recommendation for retirement.

However, the challenges persisted. In October 2020, Danish club Vejle confirmed that Dwamena couldn't play for a period due to his heart condition and concerning measurements. By November 2020, the club's sporting director declared that Dwamena had played his last game for Vejle.

The year 2021 witnessed another alarming incident as Dwamena collapsed on the field during an Austrian Cup game against TSV Hartberg. Although he recovered in the hospital, he was subsequently released by the club.

The final and tragic chapter unfolded on November 11, 2023, when Dwamena suffered a cardiac arrest during the Egnatia vs. Partizani match. Despite immediate efforts, he couldn't be revived and passed away on the way to Kavajë Hospital.

The shockwave of his sudden death led to the postponement or suspension of all football and sports events in Albania, as the football community mourns the loss of a talented player who courageously battled against the odds until the very end.