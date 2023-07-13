Raphael Dwamena's late goal secures draw for KF Egnatia in Conference League

Ghanaian striker Raphael Dwamena made an instant impact for his Albanian club Egnatia as he scored a stoppage-time equaliser in their Europa Conference League qualifier against Ararat-Armenia on Thursday.

Dwamena's crucial goal salvaged a draw for his team and provided them with an advantage heading into the return fixture.

The 27-year-old forward, who joined Egnatia earlier this year, was handed a starting role and played the full 90 minutes. Operating from the left flank, Dwamena showcased his skills and determination throughout the match.

The home side, Ararat-Armenia, took the lead in the 36th minute thanks to a goal from Brazilian midfielder Alemao. With the advantage in their favour, Ararat-Armenia looked set for victory as the game approached its conclusion.

However, Dwamena had other plans. In the 96th minute, deep into stoppage time, a free kick was launched into the box from a long distance.

Dwamena rose above the defenders and expertly redirected the ball into the back of the net, sparking jubilant celebrations from the Egnatia players.

Dwamena's impressive performance comes shortly after he signed a fresh two-year contract extension with Egnatia. After a successful six-month loan spell at the club, his performances convinced them to secure his services on a long-term basis.

The draw in the first leg gives Egnatia a positive position going into the return fixture. They will be aiming to build on Dwamena's late heroics and secure a place in the next round of the Europa Conference League qualifiers.