Raphael Dwamena's mother shares heartbreak over son's tragic passing

The mother of the late Raphael Dwamena, Ruby Akakpo, has opened up about the devastating news of her son's untimely death on Saturday.

Speaking on Onua Sports on Maakye, Onua TV, Ruby Akakpo revealed that she had spoken to her son just two days before the tragic incident occurred.

“I talked to Nana Kwame on Thursday,” she told host Captain Smart, emphasising that the footballer was known for staying in constant touch with his family. “He talks to me all the time on video call,” she added.

Ruby Akakpo shared poignant details about her interactions with the deceased footballer, mentioning how he would never miss the chance to call her via video from the dressing room after every game. Dwamena would share his experiences on the pitch, discussing what went well and what didn't.

The heartbreaking news of Dwamena's collapse on the pitch during a match between KF Egnatia and Partizani in the Albanian league reached the family on Saturday, November 11, through social media.

The family, having heard of the incident, contacted his manager to confirm the news.

Raphael Dwamena, who signed for FK Egnatia in 2022, was a prolific scorer and a key player for the team. His sudden demise has left a void in the football community.

His mother revealed that the family had advised him about his heart condition, which was detected during medicals with English Premier League side Brighton & Hove Albion in 2017. Despite the advice, Dwamena continued to pursue his passion for the sport.

“So, we allowed him to play until a time when he will voluntarily stop,” his mother said, reflecting on the family's support for Dwamena's determination to showcase his talent despite health challenges.

Dwamena, who was 28, played in Spain, Austria, Switzerland and came close to securing a move to Premier League side Brighton in 2017.