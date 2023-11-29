Raphael Dwamena's tragic on-field death echoes a history of heartbreaking sporting losses

Ghanaian footballer Raphael Dwamena tragically passed away on November 11, 2023, during an Albanian Super League match between Egnatia and Partizani.

Dwamena, who had previously undergone surgery in January 2020 and had a defibrillator installed, decided to remove it in the past year.

Despite medical advice to refrain from playing due to a diagnosed structural heart disease, Dwamena signed a document assuming the risks and returned to the field. Unfortunately, he collapsed 24 minutes into the game and, despite immediate medical intervention, could not be revived.

This heartbreaking incident brings to mind other tragic stories in the world of sports:

1. Nodar Kumaritashvili: Georgian luger who died during Winter Olympics training in 2010. 2. Antonio Puerta: Sevilla defender who collapsed during a match in 2007. 3. Marc-Vivien Foé: Cameroonian soccer player who collapsed during a match in 2003. 4. Frankie Leal: Mexican boxer who died after a knockout in 2013. 5. Phil Hughes: Australian cricketer who suffered a fatal injury during a match in 2014. 6. Andrej Bauc: Slovenian diver who drowned during a competition in 2016. 7. Johnny Owen: Welsh boxer who died after a match in 1980. 8. Alessio Galletti: Italian cyclist who died of heart failure during a race in 2005. 9. Miklos Feher: Hungarian footballer who died on the field in 2004. 10. Luis Salom: Moto2 rider who lost his life in a crash during a practice session in 2016. 11. Marco Simoncelli: Italian MotoGP rider who died in a collision in 2011. 12. Ayrton Senna: Formula 1 legend who died in a crash in 1994. 13. Francis Crippen: American open-water swimmer who died during a competition in 2010. 14. Fabio Casartelli: Italian cyclist who suffered a fatal accident during the Tour de France in 1995. 15. Peter Biaksangzuala: Indian footballer who died after a somersault celebration gone wrong at the age of 23.

These instances remind us of the inherent risks and tragedies that can occur in the world of sports, prompting reflection on the importance of athlete safety and medical recommendations.