Raphinha welcomes Barcelona Nico Williams signing; shrugs off fear of competition

Barcelona forward Raphinha has publicly welcomed the club’s pursuit of Athletic Club winger Nico Williams, insisting that any player arriving with the right mentality will be embraced by the dressing room.

Williams, who is of Ghanaian descent, has emerged as a top target for the Catalan giants after a standout season with Athletic and an impressive campaign with Spain at the European Championship.

Barcelona are reportedly prepared to trigger the winger’s â‚¬58 million release clause amid growing optimism about completing the deal.

Raphinha, one of the senior figures in the squad, addressed speculation around Williams’ possible arrival with openness and composure.

“Any player who comes to contribute to the club is welcome,” he said. “I believe that anyone who arrives with the mindset to work and give their all for the good of the team will be well received, both by me and by the rest of my teammates.”

Far from appearing concerned about added competition in his position, Raphinha underlined the collective spirit within the squad.

“At BarÃ§a, there’s no room for sadness or feeling down because of someone coming in or not. What matters here is that we all pull in the same direction,” he said.

The Brazilian international, who has delivered crucial performances during stretches when key players were unavailable, stressed that individual pride should never come at the expense of team unity.

Raphinha also reserved special praise for Williams, describing him as a player of exceptional quality.

“It’s no coincidence that he’s being considered to play with us at Barcelona and that he’s a starter for the Spanish national team,” he said.