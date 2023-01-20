Rashid Nortey happy after signing for dream club Asante Kotoko

Rashid Nortey says he has always wanted to play for Asante Kotoko and is delighted to have had the opportunity to do so after joining the Porcupine Warriors.

“I’m very happy because Kotoko have been a club I have wished to play as a player for some time,” he told Original FM.

Nortey joined Kot0ko on a two-year contract on Wednesday, a day after it was announced that he has severed ties with Medeama.

He left Medeama after six brilliant years, during which he became a fan favourite and is hoping to achieve great success with the Porcupine Warriors.

Nortey's immense talent and experience would benefit Kotoko and help them achieve their goals this season.

Kotoko have set sights on winning both the Ghana Premier League and the FA Cup.