GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
Ghana's No. 1

Welcome bonus up to 750 GHS

Get bonus

Rashid Nortey happy after signing for dream club Asante Kotoko

Published on: 20 January 2023
Rashid Nortey happy after signing for dream club Asante Kotoko

Rashid Nortey says he has always wanted to play for Asante Kotoko and is delighted to have had the opportunity to do so after joining the Porcupine Warriors.

“I’m very happy because Kotoko have been a club I have wished to play as a player for some time,” he told Original FM.

Nortey joined Kot0ko on a two-year contract on Wednesday, a day after it was announced that he has severed ties with Medeama.

He left Medeama after six brilliant years, during which he became a fan favourite and is hoping to achieve great success with the Porcupine Warriors.

Nortey's immense talent and experience would benefit Kotoko and help them achieve their goals this season.

Kotoko have set sights on winning both the Ghana Premier League and the FA Cup.

 

 

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +233 546310076.
This website uses cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website.
Learn more