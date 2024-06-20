Rashid Nortey set to leave Kotoko

Asante Kotoko and midfielder Rashid Nortey are set to part ways by mutual consent.

Nortey, who signed with Kotoko in January 2023 after leaving Medeama SC as a free agent, faced a challenging tenure with the Porcupine Warriors, plagued by injuries that hindered his impact at the club.

The 28-year-old attacking midfielder managed just seven appearances for Kotoko in the second half of the last season, scoring once before injuries sidelined him for several months. His inability to make an appearance in the recently concluded campaign further emphasised his struggles.

Following a disappointing run in the Ghana Premier League, where Kotoko finished sixth and ended the season without a trophy, the club is focusing on a major squad overhaul for the 2024/25 season. As part of this revamp, Kotoko has already parted ways with eighteen players to make room for new additions.

Reports indicate that both Kotoko and Nortey have agreed to go their separate ways ahead of the new season, making him the nineteenth player to exit the club during this transfer window. The decision will mark the end of a difficult chapter for Nortey, who had hoped to make a significant contribution to the team.

Meanwhile, the club is also considering the futures of Steven Mukwala and Richmond Lamptey, who may join the list of players departing Kotoko this offseason.

The Porcupine Warriors are aiming to rebuild and come back stronger for the upcoming campaign, with new signings expected to bolster their squad.