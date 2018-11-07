Rashid Sumaila eulogizes Red Star Belgrade teammates overs shock Liverpool win

Ghana defender Rashid Sumaila has commended his Red Star Belgrade teammates following their famous victory over Liverpool in the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday night.

The experienced guardsman cheered his teammates from the stands after he was left out of the final squad for the game as they recorded a shocking 2-0 win over the English giants.

Serbian hitman Milan Pavkov headed his side into the lead after 21 minutes and fired a powerful effort into the bottom corner to make it 2-0 shortly afterwards.

The win took the Red and White lads to four points and they now stand a chance of progressing from the group after Napoli drew 1-1 with PSG.

In the wake of the match, Sumaila could not hide his joy over the feat and congratulated the side.

"What a game, Milan you made my night with two fantastic strikes. Great game guys...I hope to join the group for the next game. I can't congratulate the guys without acknowledging the efforts of the fans. Well done everybody.

Red Star will play as guests to SS Napoli on matchday 6 of the ongoing UEFA Champions League campaign on Wednesday, November 28.