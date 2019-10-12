Rashid Sumaila excels as Al Qadsia beat Al Fahaheel in Kuwaiti Federation Cup

Defender Rashid Sumaila was a rock at the heart of defence for Al Qadsia as they beat Al Fahaleel on penalties in the Kuwaiti Federation Cup.

The defender produced another outstanding display to add to his already impressive season as the Kuwaiti giants beat their rivals on Friday night.

Sumaila lasted the entire duration as the Yellow Castles played out a pulsating 1-1 draw with Al Fahaheel in regulation time.

Al Qadsia showed their mettle as one of the top teams in Kuwaiti by defeating their opponents 4-2 on penalties.