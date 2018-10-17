Rashid Sumaila excels as Red Star Belgrade send off Dinamo Vranje in Serbian Cup

Ghana defender Rashid Sumaila was a stalwart for Red Star Belgrade in their 2-0 win over FK Dinamo Vranje in the round of 16 of the Serbian Cup at the Stadion Yumco on Wednesday afternoon.

Sumaila, who joined the Red and White lads on a season-long loan from Kuwaiti giants Al Qadsia in the summer, was only making his second start for the side.

The visitors ended the first half with a slim win courtesy Nikola Stojiljkovic's 15th minute strike before Serbian forward Dejan Joveljic sealed the win in the 62nd minute.

Sumaila enjoyed full period of action but there was no place in the matchday squad for Richmond Boakye-Yiadom who only joined his colleagues in camp on Tuesday after Ghana duty.

Meanwhile, former Vision FC forward Zakaria Suraka was left out of the FK Dinamo Vranje matchday squad.

Sumaila's performance could help him maintain his place in the line-up when they come up against Rad Beograd in the SuperLig on Saturday.