Rashid Sumaila features as Al Qadsiya thump Al Tadhamon in Kuwaiti league opener

Ghana defender Rashid Sumaila starred as Al Qadsiya beat Al Tadhamon in the Kuwaiti league opener on Sunday evening.

The former Asante Kotoko played lasted the entire duration as the Yellow Castles thrashed Al Tadhamon 3-0 at the Mohammed Al Hamad Stadium.

Naser Al Rashidi opened the scoring in the 17th minute for Al Qadsiya before Lucas Gaucho added the second in the 67th minute.

With the game looking like ending the with the two goals, Ahmed Al Dhefiri scored an injury time goal to wrap up an emphatic win.

Sumaila returned to Al Qadsiya in the summer after spending a season on loan in Serbia at Red Star Belgrade, where he helped them win the Serbian SuperLiga.