Rashid Sumaila inspires Al Qadsiya to victory against Yarmouk in Kuwait

Inform Ghana defender Rashid Sumaila produced another solid performance as Al Qadsiya defeated Yarmouk in the Kuwaiti League on Thursday evening.

The 26-year old former Asante Kotoko defender played full throttle as the Yellow Castles traveled to the Sabeh Al Salem stadium to defeat their rivals.

Sumaila's performances this season has seen him make a claim for a place in the Black Stars team but coach Kwesi Appiah is yet to hand the swashbuckling defender a call up.

The defender, who was a member of Kwesi Appiah's team at the World Cup in 2014 has won several man of the match accolades in the current campaign.

Al Qadsia leapfrog Kuwaiti SC to the summit of the league.