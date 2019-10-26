Rashid Sumaila named Man of the Match as Al Qadsiya hold league leaders Kuwaiti SC

Ghana defender Rashid Sumaila was in phenomenal form last night as Al Qadsiya drew with league leaders Kuwaiti SC in the Kuwait top flight league.

The 26 year-old was rock solid at the back as he stopped the attack of Kuwaiti SC from posing any real threat in their 1-1 draw on Friday night.

Brazilian forward Luis Gaucho opened the scoring for Al Qadsiya just six minutes into the game.

The visitors had the opened to level in the 25th minute but missed a penalty to keep the scoreline at 1-0 before half time.

Kuwaiti SC pulled parity five minutes after the break through striker Fida.

Sumaila was adjudged man of the match after the game, a feat he fully deserved following his swashbuckling display last night.