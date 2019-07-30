Rashid Sumaila returns to Kuwaiti side Al Qadsiya after his loan contract with Red Star expired

Ghana defender Rashid Sumaila has returned Kuwaiti side Al Qadsiya after completing his loan spell with Serbian champions Red Star Belgrade.

Sumaila spent last season on loan with the Serbs, where he won the super Liga after making a handful appearances.

The former Ghana Premier League defender of the year played three times as he struggled to fit into the club’s system.

Having established himself as a household name in Kuwait, the 26-year old is expected to walk straight into the Qadsiya team.

Al Qadsiya are currently second on the top flight table.

Rashid Sumaila will unite with former Hearts defender Vincent Atinga, who signed for the club this afternoon.