Rashid Sumaila shines again as Al Qadsia defeat Al Arabi in KPL

Ghana defender Rashid Sumaila produced another breath-taking performance to help Al Qadsia keep a clean sheet and defeat Al Arabi in the Kuwaiti Premier League on Saturday night.

Sumaila, again was the Man of the Match as the Yellow Castles beat Al-Arabi 2-0 at the Mohammed Al Hamad Stadium.

Rounir de Souza Goncalves opened the scoring for the champions in the 34th after a brilliant play from the home side.

Al Qadsia went into the break with the lead and returned even strong with some exhilarating display to noth in a second.

Bader Al Mutawa doubled the lead in the 67th minute as Al Qadsia affirmed their position at the top of the table.

With Rashid Sumaila in the heart of defence, the Royals are yet to concede a goal after 180 minutes.