GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
Watch Live Matches

Find out more

Featured Articles

Featured Videos

Rashid Sumaila shines as Al Qadsia beat Jahra in the Kuwaiti Federation Cup

Published on: 30 November 2019

Defender Rashid Sumaila played a vital role as Al Qadsia beat Jahra FC in the Kuwaiti Fedration Cup on Friday night. 

The former Asante Kotoko guardsman played the entire duration as the Yellow Castles withstood a late onslaught to win 3-2.

Al Qadsia opened the scoring in the 39th minute before adding two quick goals in the second half.

However, the travelling side Jahra bounced back strongly in the final fifteen minutes to pull two back.

Sumaila has been a key cog for the Kuwaiti side this season, featuring in all games for the Yellow Castles.

 

Do you have information you want to share with Ghanasoccernet? Here’s how

Related Videos

Comments