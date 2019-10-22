Rashid Sumaila shines as Al Qadsiya held Al Sahel in Kuwait

GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Published on: 22 October 2019

Ghana defender Rashid Sumaila impressed as Al Qadsiya traveled to the Ali Sabeh Al Salam stadium to hold Al Sahel in the Kuwaiti top flight. 

The former Asante Kotoko and Ebusua Dwarfs stalwart was a rock in the heart of defence as the Yellow Castle drop points for the first time this season in a pulsating 1-1 draw.

Sumaila enjoyed full throttle, and his presence was constantly felt at the back as he stopped the attack of the home side.

Luis Gaucho opened the scoring in the first half for Al Qadsiya but a last minute surge from the home side saw them pull level in the 85th minute.

Al Qadsiya will next face Kuwait SC on Friday in the league.

