GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
Watch Live Matches

Find out more

Featured Articles

Featured Videos

Rashid Sumaila shines as Al Qadsiya thrash Al Yarmouk in the Kuwaiti Federation Cup

Published on: 23 November 2019

Ghana defender Rashid Sumaila starred for Al Qadsiya as they thumped Al Yarmouk in the Kuwaiti Federation Cup on Friday night. 

Sumaila lasted the entire duration as the Yellow Castles whitewashed Yarmouk 6-1 at their own backyard.

Al Yarmouk opened the scoring just six minutes into the game but Al Qadsiya equalized and took the lead before the break.

Al Qadsiya were rampant in the second half, netting four goals in 20 minutes.

The Kings have now qualified for the next stage where they will face Al Nasr.

Do you have information you want to share with Ghanasoccernet? Here’s how

Related Videos

Comments