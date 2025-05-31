Raymond Asante and Charleroi punch Europa Conference League ticket in Belgium

Raymond Asante has secured UEFA Europa Conference League promotion with his Belgian side Sporting Charleroi.

Asante was an unused substitute as Les Zebres punched their ticket last Thursday after sealing a 2-1 win at Antwerp.

Charleroi topped the playoffs table with 40 points; seven more than second-place Westerlo.

Asante played a bit-part role in Charleroi’s Europe qualification but showed enough promise to earn a stay of extension.

The 21-year-old joined this term on a season-long loan from Udinese where he flourished with the youth team.

His local representative Sammy Anim-Addo took to X to congratulate the youngster for his achievement.