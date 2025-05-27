Raymond Asante puts up Man of the Match display for Charleroi in Belgian League playoffs

Raymond Asante made the most of his second half appearance in Sporting Charleroi’s 2-1 win over OH Leuven on Saturday in the Belgian Conference League playoffs.

The 21-year-old was subbed on after the break and he weaved his magic.

According to FotMob, the former Young Apostles FC player was the most accurate passer (100%) to play 45 minutes or more.

He was also the most fouled player in the match (3 times) and an xG factor of 0.03

Asante’s effort made him the most outstanding player on the pitch which earned him the Man of the Match away.

He is on loan from Italian side and it looks like Charleroi will retain his services as they seek qualification to play in UEFA’s third-tier inter-club competition, the Conference League.

Playing in the U23 League, Asante has scored seven goals in 14 appearances.