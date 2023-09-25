Raymond Asante scores to help Udinese U19 record first win in Primavera

Raymond Asante scored to help Udinese U19 to secure their first win of the season in the Primavera Championship.

The 19-year-old opened the scoring after a quarter of an hour to help them seal a 2-1 win over Cittadella.

He jumped like a bird to head in Zunec's free kick from the left which flew past goalkeeper Scquizzato.

The goal, which was Asante’s second, sent Udinese in the break with a 1-0 lead.

After recess, the former Young Apostles player was replaced.

Last week, he scored on his return from injury in their 3-2 defeat Padova.

Asante has been registered by the First Team.