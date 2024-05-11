Raymond Asante shines again for Udinese U-19s with goal and assist in win over SPAL

Ghanaian winger Raymond Asante once again proved why he is considered one of the brightest prospects in Italian football as he helped Udinese Under-19s secure a comfortable 2-0 victory over SPAL Under-19s in the Italian Youth League on Saturday.

The highly rated 19-year-old forward was instrumental in both of Udinese's goals, scoring the opener in the first half before setting up his teammate for the second shortly after the break.

The brace took Asante's tally for the season to an impressive 19 goals and nine assists in just 29 games, underlining his status as one of the most prolific young players in Italy.

Asante, who joined Udinese from local outfit Young Apostles back in August 2022, has made a seamless transition to life at his new club, quickly establishing himself as a regular fixture in the Under-19s setup.

Asante has consistently shown that he belongs at a higher level, thanks in large part to his blistering pace, clinical finishing, and excellent work rate.