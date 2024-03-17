Raymond Asante: The Udinese talent who can't stop scoring registers 15th league goal in Primavera

Youngster Raymond Asante cannot stop scoring in the Italian Primavera 2 for Udinese.

On Saturday, 16 March 2023, he scored in the 3-1 home win over Alessandria to help in their promotion push.

Asante has now scored 15 goals in the league and making him one of the promising youngsters in the peninsula.

His goal on seven minutes was the game's opener when he finished off a through ball. Alessandria equalized before the break but Udinese stormed back in the lead in the 50th minute before the third after 70 minutes.

He also tacked on six assists in the season.

Asante has been super influential for second team and there are talks he could be invited to the Primasquadra anytime soon.

He has registered as a First Team player for the season.