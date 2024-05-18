Raymond Asante's brace powers Udinese to playoffs semis; hits record 21 goals

Udinese youth star Raymond Asante has become the first Ghanaian player to tally 20 plus goals in the Italian Primavera thanks to a three-minute brace.

His two goals ensured Udinese won 11-10 on penalties after drawing 2-2 with Napoli in regulation time.

The 18-year-old has scored 21 goals league for the 2023/24 season.

Napoli took the lead in the 19th minute but Udinese leveled after 61 minutes courtesy an Asante penalty.

Three minutes later, the former Young Apostles found the back of the net to put them into the lead.

Udinese have advanced to the semi-final of the promotional playoff and will face Ascoli next Saturday.