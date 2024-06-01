Raymond Asante's double assist helps Udinese clinch Primavera 2 title

Raymond Asante won the Italian Primavera 2 playoffs title with Udinese after a 2-0 win over Venezia on Saturday, 1 June 2024

Asante provided the two assists which were finished off by David Pejicic and Luca Bonin.

This success qualifies Udinese to Primavera I for next season.

It has been a remarkable season for the 18-year-old who tallied 21 goals in the season.

Asante has proven his worth and he is expecting a slot in the First Team for next season.

Udinese struggled to stay alive in Serie A after last season’s 1-0 win at Frosinone.