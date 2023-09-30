GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Raymond Asante's Ronaldo-esque header gives Udinese win in Primavera

Published on: 30 September 2023
Raymond Asante in action for Udinese primavera

Udinese star Raymond Asante scored for the third week running as his second half header sealed a 2-1 victory at Renate in the Primavera.

The 19-year-old applied a blistering header to a perfectly-weighted Lazzaro cross from the right to double Udinese’s lead to 2-0.

Asante came close to scoring a brace but free kick from the edge was saved by goalkeeper Bragotto.

The former Young Apostles player scored on return from injury two weeks ago in their 3-2 defeat Padova.

And was on target last week when they defeated Cittadella at home.

Asante is pushing hard to picking his slot in the First Team where he has been registered for the season.

 

 

