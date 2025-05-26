Raymond Owusu brace sinks Admira Wacker in SV Horn's final day victory

Raymond Owusu stole the show with a first-half brace as SV Horn sealed a commanding 3-1 win over Admira Wacker in their final Austrian 2. Liga match at the Datenpol Arena on Sunday.

The hosts struck early, taking the lead in the 5th minute through Reinhard Young after a quick throw-in and assist from Thomas Ebner. Admira looked sharp early on, but Horn slowly grew into the game. Midfielder Karim ContÃ© won the ball in midfield and launched a quick counter. Amir Abdijanovic found Owusu, who calmly slotted home in the 25th minute to level.

Owusu struck again in the 41st minute, capping off another swift counterattack to give SV Horn a 2-1 lead at halftime. The Ghanaian forward, who was a constant threat, was subbed off after 68 impressive minutes to loud applause from Horn fans.

Admira dominated possession but lacked a cutting edge. Florian Fischerauer, just off the bench, made it 3-1 on another counter in the 70th minute.

Horn hit the post late on but saw out the win. They end the season with pride, toppling title contenders on their turf.