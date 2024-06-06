Rayo Vallecano defender Abdul Mumin makes Ghana debut in crucial win over Mali

Rayo Vallecano defender Abdul Mumin made his first appearance for Ghana on Thursday as the Black Stars triumphed over Mali in Bamako.

Mumin came off the bench to help secure a 2-1 victory at the Stade du Mars, getting Ghana back on track in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

Jordan Ayew clinched the win for Ghana with a deflected effort from inside the box deep into added time, ensuring maximum points for the Black Stars.

Mali had dominated the first half and took the lead just before halftime. However, Otto Addo's second-half tactics paid off as Ernest Nuamah headed in the equaliser.

Mumin, who was brought on to bolster the defence, played solidly at right-back until Ayew netted the winner.

Ghana now shifts focus to their next game against the Central African Republic, with Mumin hopeful of earning another chance after an impressive debut.