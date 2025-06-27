Rayon Sports enter race for Stephen Amankona with USD 100,000 transfer talks underway

Rwandan Premier League giants Rayon Sports FC have officially entered the race to sign Berekum Chelsea's talismanic forward Stephen Amankona, in what could become one of the biggest intercontinental transfers involving a Ghana Premier League star this window.

GHANAsoccernet.com understands Rayon Sports have made contact with Chelsea over the potential acquisition of the 25-year-old attacker.

The Ghanaian club has reportedly quoted a USD 100,000 transfer fee for their prized asset, and are now awaiting a formal response from the Rwandan side.

Amankona’s name has dominated transfer headlines following yet another sensational Ghana Premier League campaign.

He finished the 2024-25 season as the league's top scorer with 15 goals, adding to his 19-goal haul from the 2023-24 season - making him back-to-back top scorer in Ghana's elite division.

The former Asante Kotoko man is currently one of the most sought-after players in West Africa, with Egyptian outfit Ismaily SC already tabling a USD 65,000 offer.

However, Rayon Sports’ bold move and willingness to meet Chelsea’s valuation could see them leap ahead in the transfer race.

A switch to the Rwandan Premier League would present Amankona with a new challenge, as Rayon Sports aim to strengthen their squad ahead of domestic and continental assignments in the 2025-26 season.