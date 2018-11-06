Rayon Sports forward Michael Sarpong eyes Black Meteors call up

Former Dreams FC forward Michael Sarpong believes his form with Rwandan side Rayon Sports should earn him a call up to the Black Meteors.

The in-form forward has been sensational for his new club, scoring three goals in two games after making a move in the summer.

The 22 year old is hoping his performances will earn him a spot in coach Yussif Abubakar's side for the Africa U-23 qualifiers against Togo insisting it is his dream to represent the country at any level.

“The dream of every player is to feature for his national team and that is my dream also. I have been in great form and I am hoping for a Black Meteors call up,” Sarpong told footballmadeinghana.com

“It has been the perfect start I needed in Rwanda, I hope to score more goals and help my team to win the league. Last season the team played in the confederations cup and we can better it.”

Ghana will play neighbours Togo this month in the qualifiers for the 2019 Africa U23 Cup of Nations tournament in Egypt next year.

The winner of the two-legged tie will face Gabon in the second qualifying round to be played between 18-26 March, 2019.