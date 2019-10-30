Razak Brimah chalks five clean sheets in 10 matches for leaders Linares Deportivo

Ghana goalkeeper Razak Brimah has been key for Linares Deportivo who top the Spanish fourth-tier table after ten rounds.

The 32-year-old has kept five clean sheets in ten matches.

Brimah made his experience count in the 1-0 win at El Palo that helped Linares Deportivo to open a six-point lead.

The 32-year-old Ghana international has conceded seven goals in ten matches.

He recorded clean sheets against Mancha Real, Melilla CD, Alhaurín and Almeria II.

Brimah, who had previously played 166 games for clubs in the Segunda Division and the Segunda Division B, is making his experience count.