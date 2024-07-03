Razak Pimpong's son Malik makes Denmark U17 Squad for youth tournament

Denmark's U17 team, have revealed its 20-man squad for the upcoming 2024 Internordic tournament, featuring promising talent Malik Pimpong, the son of Razak Pimpong, a former Ghana striker.

Malik, aged 16 and son of former Black Stars striker Razak Pimpong, currently showcases his skills with the FC Midtjylland youth team, following in his father's footsteps at the Danish club.

Selected for Denmark's development team at Internordic, a friendly competition among Nordic nations including Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Norway, and Sweden, Malik's inclusion presents a significant opportunity to showcase his potential on the international stage.

Denmark will kick off their Internordic campaign against Finland U17 on August 1, followed by a fixture against Norway two days later. The tournament will conclude with Denmark facing Sweden on August 8.

His father, Razak Pimpong, had a distinguished international career with Ghana, including appearances at the 2006 World Cup.

Malik Pimpong's participation in the Internordic tournament marks an important step in his development, as Denmark aims to foster young talent and prepare them for future challenges at both club and international levels.