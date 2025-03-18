Razak Simpson confident of Black Stars’ qualification ahead of World Cup qualifiers

Black Stars defender Razak Simpson has expressed confidence in Ghana’s chances of qualifying for the 2026 FIFA World Cup as the team intensifies preparations for their upcoming qualifiers against Chad and Madagascar.

“We are 100% confident we are going to qualify. We are going to put in our best to qualify,” Simpson said after Monday’s training session. “I am excited, and I thank coach Otto Addo for believing in me once again to be part of the squad.”

This is Simpson’s second call-up to the national team after impressing in his debut during the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers, where he made two appearances against Angola and Niger. His consistent performances in the Ghana Premier League for Nations FC have earned him another opportunity with the Black Stars.

The 26-year-old centre-back has been in fine form at club level, recently scoring a stunning goal in Nations FC’s victory over Medeama last Sunday.

His inclusion in Otto Addo’s squad highlights the coach’s trust in domestic-based players as Ghana pushes for a spot at the World Cup.

The Black Stars will face Chad at the Accra Sports Stadium on Friday, March 21, before travelling to Morocco for their Group I clash against Madagascar on Monday, March 24, 2025.

Ghana currently sits on nine points from four matches, level with Comoros, as they aim to strengthen their position in the qualifiers.