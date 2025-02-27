Razak Simpson dismisses claims of unfair treatment for local players in Black Stars camp

Nations FC defender Razak Simpson has rejected claims that locally based players face unfair treatment in the Black Stars camp.

There have been ongoing suggestions that foreign-based players receive preferential treatment, but Simpson insists all players are treated equally and with respect.

“We, the local players, can compete if given the chance, we can deliver. Once you enter the Black Stars camp, it’s a great experience. They treat us well, and it’s completely false that foreign-based players disrespect us. Even the coaches respect us,” he told 3Sports.

Simpson recently earned his first Black Stars call-up for the 2025 AFCON qualifiers against Angola and Niger after an impressive run in the Ghana Premier League.

The 26-year-old, who joined Nations FC from WAFA two seasons ago, has been a key figure in their defence and is hopeful of securing a place in Otto Addo’s squad for the upcoming World Cup qualifiers.