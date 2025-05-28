Razak Simpson’s absence won’t affect us - Nations FC coach Kasim Mingle

Nations FC coach Kasim Ocansey Mingle believes the absence of captain Razak Simpson in the teams upcoming Ghana Premier League match will not be a problem.

The Abrankese-based club, who are in contention for their first Premier League title will be without their influential defender when they take on Basake Holy Stars this weekend.

Simpson is unavailable due to his involvement in the Black Stars 2025 Unity Cup competition. He is one of the four home-based players included in the squad for the four-nation tournament in the United Kingdom.

“Simpson’s absence is not going to affect. We have been playing without him on several occasion. After Hearts of Oak game, he missed a couple of games before returning against Legon Cities last Monday”

“We knew about his situation, so we’ve always adjusted ourselves to meet the situation. We don’t have any problem” he said.

Nation FC are currently on top of the Ghana Premier League standings after 32 matches, accumulating 60 points.