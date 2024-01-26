Razgold FC CEO Abdul Razak Mensah Iddriss bags PhD

The founder, bankroller and CEO of Razgold of Football Academy has successfully completed a Doctor of Philosophy Degree (PhD) in Land Use and Environmental Science.

He obtained this success from the West Africa number one university, The University of Cape Coast.

Dr Iddriss, aside being an effective football administrator, is an astute sports journalist and teacher.

Under his direction, Razgold Football Academy has successfully won their zonal competitions in the Central Regional Second division competition and participated in three successive middle league games.

Golden boy as affectionately called in the media space has mentored and trained a number of sports journalists. Several students have passed through his hands from the second cycle and the tertiary levels of education.

His desire and quest for academic laurels have brought him this far to the topmost level of educational ladder.