RB Leipzig set price for Ghanaian Brian Brobbey amid Ajax interest

German club RB Leipzig have set their price for Dutch striker of Ghanaian descent Brian Brobbey amid interest from Ajax.

According to Bild, Leipzig wants €15 million to let Brobbey go permanently. Ajax, on the other hand, are hoping to lower the price.

Brobbey has only made 14 appearances for Leipzig since joining on a free transfer from Ajax in 2021.

He spent the second half of last season on loan at Ajax, where he scored seven goals in 11 Eredivisie games, and has expressed a desire to return.

After his difficult half-year at RB Leipzig, the youngster found his form and joy in the game at his youth club in the second half of the season.

Brobbey’s wish will probably come true: there will be no return to the Red Bulls – but there are said to be no talks between the two clubs at the moment. However, it should only be a matter of time.

After it was recently speculated that Ajax could offer 10 ten million euros for Brobbey, reports Bild that this sum would not be enough.

In view of his contract term in Leipzig (until 2025) and his potential, the Saxons are toying with a fee of 15 million euros.

However, a swap deal in which Ajax star Antony takes the opposite route to Leipzig is out of the question. In fact, the Brazilian should stay at Ajax – offsetting against Brobbey is “excluded”.