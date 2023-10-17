RB Salzburg sports director lauds positive collaboration with Amankwah Forson

RB Salzburg Sports Director, Bernhard Seonbuchner, has expressed great satisfaction with the club's contract extension with talented Ghanaian midfielder Forson Amankwah.

The 21-year-old has signed a new contract until early June 2027.

Seonbuchner's comments reflect the high regard in which the club holds Amankwah and his exciting development as a footballer.

Seonbuchner highlighted the positive trajectory of Amankwah's growth, emphasizing the remarkable talent he brings to the team. He stated, "The collaboration with Amankwah Forson is very positive, which can also be seen in his development curve, which is pointing strongly upwards! He is a very talented footballer."

Amankwah's journey with RB Salzburg began in the 2021 winter transfer period, and he quickly made a name for himself. After starting with the U18 team of the Red Bull Academy and a loan spell at SCR Altach, he returned to RB Salzburg. With a total of 25 appearances, four goals, and three assists for the series champions, he has become a valuable asset to the team.

The contract extension signifies the club's recognition of Amankwah's immense potential and their anticipation of his continued growth and contributions.

As he continues to develop as a player, fans of RB Salzburg can look forward to the bright future that lies ahead with Forson Amankwah on their side.