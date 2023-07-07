RC Lens and an Italian club show interest in Ghana defender Alidu Seidu

Versatile Ghanaian defender, Alidu Seidu is attracting interests from several clubs including French outfit RC Lens.

An unnamed Italian club is also ready to table 12 million Euros for the centre-back, who can also play as a right-back.

RC Lens are looking at bolstering their squad ahead of next season's UEFA Champions League and Seidu is a top target for the club.

Seidu enjoyed a successful campaign with Clermont Foot last season, helping them finish a remarkable 8th position in just their second year since gaining promotion.

The 22-year-old's contract with Clermont Foot expires in 2027 but the club could consider selling him for a good prize.

Seidu started his career at the Jean-Marc Guillou Academy before leaving to France in 2019. He was scouted by Clermont Foot after impressing at a youth tournament in Saint-Étienne.