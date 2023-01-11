GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
RC Lens defender Kevin Danso a target for Newcastle United

Published on: 11 January 2023
Kevin DANSO of Lens during the Ligue 1 Uber Eats match between Lens and Reims at Stade Felix Bollaert on October 1, 2021 in Lens, France. (Photo by Matthieu Mirville/Icon Sport via Getty Images)

Newcastle United are interested in RC Lens Austrian-born Ghanaian defender Kevin Danso, according to reports.

Kevin Danso is still under contract with Lensois until June 30, 2026, having previously played for FC Augsburg in the German Bundesliga and FC Southampton in the Premier League.

According to the Kronen newspaper, Newcastle United are willing to invest 36 million euros in Danso. That would give the defender, who started every Ligue 1 game for Lens, two records.

Kevin Danso would be the most expensive RC Lens sale. Cheick Doucouré of Mali is the club's most expensive departure, costing Crystal Palace €22.6 million in 2022.

If the deal is completed, Kevin Danso will be the most expensive Austrian footballer in history. Marko Arnautovic is the most expensive Austrian right now. In 2019, he moved from West Ham United to Shanghai Port in the Chinese Super League for a fee of 25 million euros.

