RC Lens defender Kevin Danso arrives in Ghana for holidays

Austria-born Ghanaian Kevin Danso has arrived in the country for holidays.

The RC Lens defender is in Ghana to get some rest after a long season in the French Ligue 1.

Danso was also involved in Nations League football, where he starred for Austria in games against Denmark, France and Croatia early this month.

Although, he was born to Ghanaian parents in Austria, Danso cannot play for the Black Stars because he choose to play for his European country.

The 23-year-old had a decent first season in France, playing 33 matches and scoring two goas for Lens.

Danso started his career in England with Reading's youth team before joining MK Dons.

He later move to Germany to play for Augsburg before loan spells at Southampton and Fortuna Dusseldorf.

The centre-back made a permanent switch to France last summer to join RC Lens.