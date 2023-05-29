RC Lens defender Kevin Danso named in Ligue 1 Team of the Season

Austrian-Ghanaian defender Kevin Danso has been selected for the best eleven in Ligue 1 this season following his outstanding displays with RC Lens.

The Lens centre-back, who previously played for Augsburg and Southampton, played a key role as the Red and Yellows secured UEFA Champions League qualification for the first time in 15 years.

Danso joins teammates Lois Openda, captain Sekou Fofana and goalkeeper Brice Samba in the best eleven of the campaign.

Morocco defender Achraf Hakimi and Paris Saint Germain teammates Kylian Mbappe, Nuno Mendes and Lionel Messi were also included in the team.

Olympique Marseille duo Chancel Mbemba and Valentin Rongier as well as son of Lilian Thuram, Kephren Thuram - who plays for OGC Nice - complete the team.

"About Last Night! Honoured & Proud to be in UNFP team of the season," wrote Danso on Twitter.

Danso made 36 appearances for Lens, scoring a goal and providing three assists.

Below is the team of the season